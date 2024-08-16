Mom Grounded Her Son For For No Reason, So He Got Revenge By Deleting Her FarmVille Account And Got Away With It

When you’re growing up, sometimes you get in trouble for things that really aren’t justified.

As a kid, if you have the opportunity to get revenge on your parents for an unjust punishment, you’re going to take it.

That’s what happened in this story, and it is just too funny how he got back at his mom. Take a look.

My younger brother was grounded, but found a way to get back at our mother without extra consequences. Our mother is a terrible one who has consistently failed us in a lot of different ways. I won’t go into specifics because it’s another story entirely.

That game was so fun for a while!

Back in the day our mother would play farmville on facebook a lot. She had access to my younger siblings’ facebook accounts to keep an eye on them and would play farmville on theirs as well. I never played and don’t know a ton about the game but I assumed she either finished everything on her account or would use theirs to benefit her farm. My younger brother got grounded back when he was a kid in 2009 (I believe). I don’t recall the reasons for it.

Oh, she lost countless hours of progress.

He feels it was unreasonable (which it probably was) and to get back at her he signs into facebook and goes to his farm in farmville and just deletes everything from his farm so that she has to start all over again. Even though our mother is a scumbag, she knows she can’t realistically retaliate against him for something like this and he knew that. So he spent his time being grounded without a care in the world because he knew he hit her in a way she wasn’t expecting and genuinely affected her. I completely got a kick out of it.

Farmville was so popular for a while there! What a perfect example of petty revenge.

Let’s see what the people in the comments think about it.

This is what I was thinking too.

Good point, she may have just gotten it right back.

I think about 95% of the world played!

Hey, it wasn’t just mom’s! I loved that game too.

Wholesome memories.

Now that’s a blast from the past!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.