Mom Has A Lot Of Kids And Announces She’s Pregnant Again, But Daughter Is Furious Because Mom Always Gets Older Siblings To Look After The Younger Ones

There have been many reality shows about families with a lot of children.

It’s framed as a beautiful thing that makes everyone happy.

But it’s not all that it’s cracked up to be, as you’ll find out in this story. See this first-hand account of what it’s really like.

AITA for not being happy when my mom announced her pregnancy? My mom called my brother and I in for an “announcement” she had to make. She had a box on the table and told us to open it. When we opened it, I pulled out some baby clothes.

Then I immediately gasped, but not out of happiness. I was literally terrified. I threw the clothes back in the box, ran into my room and started crying. To explain, my family has a history of constantly leaving the older siblings to care for their younger siblings. Then they never tend to their own baby like they should be doing.

My mom had also PROMISED that I would be her last kid. She texted me earlier, telling me that I was grounded for being so “ungrateful.” She argued that I should be happy for her because, as her text states, “You’ll have someone to take care of.” AITA?

I think she should move out or at least get as much independence as she can so they have less to manipulate her with.

CPS should be called. I agree.

