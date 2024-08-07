Mom Is Tired Of Her Ex Spoiling Their Son, So She Uses Her Kid’s Love Of Sushi Against Her Ex-Husband’s Wallet

Young kids can develop some pretty expensive eating habits, like when I decided at 5 years old that my favorite food was swordfish.

Not kind to my parent’s wallet, to say the least.

That’s why you feed them cut up hot dogs and kraft mac and cheese for the first couple years, keep their palette simple!

So when this user was tired of her ex refusing to deny their child anything, she hilariously used the kid’s love of sushi to teach her ex a financial lesson!

Check it out!

My ex takes our son out for hibachi lmao Last night my (45f) ex (51m) takes our son (8) and every one of his family members out to hibachi and this place also serves sushi (remember that). Well our son absolutely LOVES SUSHI to no end. I started this thing where he has a ‘no thank you bite’. If he doesn’t want to try something he can use his ‘no thank you bite’ for anything. Well he never used his ‘no thank you bite’ for the sushi (little dare devil lol) I had and fell in love lol.

But this is where OP and her ex’s very different parenting styles came into play…

Now you also must know that my ex and his family (ie grandmother) NEVER say no to him to ANYTHING it drives me CRAZY. The struggle is real when I put my foot down and the answer is No. Well onto the petty revenge… I’ve been to the restaurant they go to, and it’s not cheap by any means. Well talking to my son I casually mention that they serve sushi. “Really?!!!” “Mmm hmmm” and say “now that you’re reading so well just check out the menu” I laugh to myself and off he goes excited knowing he can also get Sushi and Hibachi!!!

And so OP’s son ate to his little heart’s content, at her ex’s expense!

Well they go out to dinner and he comes home full and ready for bed. I ask about dinner and what he had. Well (I love this) he orders not only a sushi dinner BUT a kids hibachi dinner and it was expensive!!! Not only did he get left overs and was cute enough to say I could have some too I swear this kid kills me.

But suddenly OP’s ex wasn’t as keen as spoiling their son!

I also got a lovely call from ex asking to teach our son the value of a dollar… Uh what? Sorry I’ll be busy that day lol (I will be don’t worry). After him leaving us for oxy when our son was a month old you can go screw off. And yes it may be petty but it’s the little things that count.

I guess the ex finally learned his actions have consequences! If you don’t want your kid costing you an arm and a leg, you’re gonna have to say no sometimes!

Reddit said that if OP’s ex wanted their son to learn the “value of a dollar”, then he could teach it to himself!

Another user said that OP’s ex had brought every piece of this situation down onto himself.

And this person said from the amount of food he got on his Dad’s dime, he was pretty sure he knew the value of a dollar just fine!

Finally, this user said parenting is a two way street, and it wasn’t OP’s responsibility to be the only “bad cop”.

Her son ate good that night!

