Mom Is Tired Of Her Neighbor’s Crazy Dogs Scaring Her Kids, So She Tricks The Dogs Into Destroying Their Owner’s Precious Garden

Everybody knows dogs are man’s best friend. Unless its your neighbor’s dog, and you commit the grievous crime of walking down the street in front of their house.

Then suddenly you may as well be as the devil himself, because that dog is not going to stop howling until you’re out of sight!

Well when this Mom was tired of her kids being scared by her neighbor’s untrained dogs, she found a way to punish them where it hurts the most: their garden!

Check it out!

Don’t control your dogs, bye bye garden bed. We live close enough to the elementary school that we don’t get the bus option. Since we only have one car and my husband works earlier then school starts I have to walk my two boys to school and home every day. There is one house where seven out of ten times the 3 dogs are either charging the fence or attacking the window in the house when we walk past and they sound and act completely feral.

And OP said even when the neighbors are outside, they do nothing to to stop their crazy dogs…

It scares my boys especially when the dogs are inside cause one will body slam the window barking his fool head off. We try to stop talking and walk past as quick as we can normally. Well lately with the nice weather they are doing a TON of gardening and have made a lovely flower bed right along the fence line. These people have been outside when the dogs are barking and charging the fence but have never done anything.

So OP decided to make these people’s garden pay for their complete disregard of their neighbors…

I still rush by with the boys when they are with me. But the last few days when I am alone I have purposely slowed down alot and mess with my phone right beside of the flower bed. Half of them are dead or dying now and the owners have finally been just yelling at them, but one of them really really wants to know what I taste like.

Soon the flower bed was nothing but a flower graveyard…

So now the flower bed looks terrible. I can totally understand a dog giving a warning barking, watching us and protecting his property. But snarling and snapping through the fence is a bit excessive. It’s one of those old fashion iron fences.

It sounds like these people are just plain lazy! But if they have that much energy to put into their plants, why can’t they use just a little bit of that to train their dogs?

Reddit said the best part of OP’s revenge was that she technically wasn’t doing anything to provoke the dogs, only walking by.

This user said that sometimes the mean neighborhood dog really just wants some love!

And this user agreed, saying that the best way to a dog’s heart was through his stomach.

But this user said that feeding her neighborhood attack dog only made the dog bark for his daily treat!

Train your pets, people!

