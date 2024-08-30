Mom Kept Getting Collection Phone Calls For Somebody Else And They Were Waking Up The Kids, So She Got Crafty And Figured Out How To Get The CEO And CFO Involved To Stop The Calls

Getting calls that are intended for someone else over and over again can be really annoying.

In today’s story, one victim of repeated calls looking for someone else did some research to get revenge.

I kept getting collection calls for someone else, wouldn’t stop until I left messages for their CEO and CFO at home I lived in a corporate relocation apartment for 3 months while relocating for a job. I started getting collection calls for the previous occupant almost immediately. They called multiple times a day, it would wake up my kids during naps, after bedtime, weekends, you name it.

I started by politely letting them know I wasn’t the person they were looking for, nicely, rudely, begging–you name it. They were incredibly rude and refused to tell me their names, name of their supervisor, etc. I was at my wits end.

After one particularly nasty encounter, I snapped. I started googling (pre google equivalent) their corporate officers, etc. I found that the CEO and CFO had very unusual names and quickly discovered they had publicly listed phone numbers. Yes, it was not a huge bank and this was early 2000’s before people were exclusively using cell phones.

This was approximately 8 pm on a Sunday night. I called each number explaining that since I kept receiving collection calls from their company in spite of not being the person that they sought, every time they called me, I would call them. Left my phone number and name and hung up.

Not even 10 minutes later I got a call from their IT department asking for all the pertinent info….who the customer was, my name and how to spell it. I never got a call from them again. I hope someone got fired.

