Mom Tells Grandparents To Ditch The Floaties For Her Daughter, And It Becomes a Full Blown Poolside Showdown

When a mom told her daughter’s grandparents to stop strapping on arm floaties and goggles, she didn’t expect to make such a splash.

But with swim skills on the line, this family is diving headfirst into drama over what’s best for a 4-year-old at the pool.

Take a look at the story.

AITA for telling my daughter’s grandparents to stop giving her arm floaties and goggles in the pool My (24F) daughter (4F) goes to her grandparents house every day that she’s with her dad so they can watch her to babysit while her dad works. They put arm floaties and goggles on her when she gets in the pool and watch her from outside the pool. I told them to stop putting them on her, because she is in swim classes and it causes delays and regressions in her skills and causes her to swim with unnatural skills. They told me it’s okay, it’s safer and they feel more comfortable having her in the pool that way.

I told them I take her to swim every week, and I see her regressing and struggling to be comfortable in the pool now without floaties or goggles. She normally is a very strong swimmer for her age and I’m not really asking. Her swimming instructor also agreed that using these can cause a regression in her swimming skills. She said they don’t get in the pool and reiterated they feel more comfortable when she has these things with her. I said they should be in the pool with her regardless and either they can do that or I’d prefer her not to be in their pool. Unless she can be free in the pool with no goggles or floaties and she’ll have to wait until I or her father can be in the pool with her.

They said I’m being unreasonable and that they will put her in the pool and I’m being unfair and they’re just trying to be safe. I said they’re going to cause safety issues in the long run if she finds herself in a position where she falls in a pool or something similar and can’t get herself out because her skills have regressed. They’re calling me over dramatic, and her father is getting mad at me as well. AITA?

What started as a simple parenting preference has turned into a full-blown poolside power struggle.

What does Reddit have to say about this?

When grandma’s floaties meet mom’s firm rules, it’s not just the water that’s choppy.

These grandparents are overstepping for sure.

