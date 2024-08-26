Nail Salon Customer Explained Why She Didn’t Tip A Nail Tech After He Was Rude To Her For Requesting A Different Color

Are you the kind of person who refuses to tip if you get bad service at a business?

I haven’t ever been so upset that I didn’t tip a worker, but a woman named Krystal went down that route and she explained why in a viral TikTok video.

It all started when she took a trip to a nail salon…

Krystal said, “I just went to the nail salon and for the first time ever I didn’t tip. If you’re a service provider, my opinion maybe I’m wrong, aside from the service itself your job is to create a welcoming environment- maybe not welcoming. But a pleasant environment, right?”

She said the nail tech got upset when she wanted a different color for her nails.

Krystal explained, “You would have thought I threatened this man’s firstborn child. He was like ‘ugh.’”

Krystal said the nail tech complained to their boss about the request but was rude during the whole procedure.

She said, “Like no! If you’re gonna be rude to me I’m not gonna tip you and I’m not gonna feel bad about it.”

Sounds like they didn’t deserve a tip!

