Nasty Neighbor Insisted She Was Going To Pick All Their Grapes, So They Called All Their Friends To Make Sure There Wouldn’t Be Anything Left For Her

It never ceases to amaze me how rude AND entitled some people can be.

And you know that ain’t no lie!

In case you forgot what I’m talking about, check out this story from Reddit that checks all the boxes.

We’re picking ALL the grapes. “My parents rent a house on a ¼ acre of land. The land with rows of grapes is not being rented to my parents, but the landlord lets us pick them and juice them every year. The only access to the grapes is through the land my parents rent. Before my parents moved in, this old lady “Maureen” used to pick the grapes with her family and juice them. As a side note, Maureen has her own grapes, but she likes to use our landlord’s grapes too because previous tenants did not.

This lady sounds like a pain in the ***…

Every year, it’s a battle to make Maureen wait to pick grapes so we can pick a share. The landlord has been clear that we get first dibs on the grapes because we’re his actual tenants. We always leave her at least a row (one of four). Every year, she tries to be a sneaky lil ***** and get the grapes. But this year was the worst. My mom told Maureen that she was going to pick the grapes this weekend. Well, this weekend came and went without being able to pick grapes; my mom’s helper crew got sick, my dad was recovering from major surgery, and she couldn’t find the time or energy. Maureen’s crotchety old *** calls to inform my mom that she is coming tomorrow to pick all the grapes we didn’t. My mom asked her to please wait a few more days as her husband (my dad) has cancer and her helpers were sick.

Oh, really?

Maureen’s response: “That’s too bad. You had your chance. My family is coming tomorrow and we are picking the grapes.” Of course my poor mom loses it at this point and begins screaming, “SHAME ON YOU MAUREEN! YOU CALL YOURSELF A CHRISTIAN!” Maureen continues telling her she had her chance. So my mom came in and told me this story. I said: “Absolutely not.” We are staying up as late as needed to pick every single grape off the vines. Every single one.

Let’s get to work!

We both called as many friends as we could. The troops are being gathered. We now have about 10 people to help us pick the grapes. We will pick every single grape so that when stupid Maureen and her stupid family show up, there will not be one little fruit left on the vine. ALL NIGHTER FOR THE GRAPES.”

And here’s how people reacted on Reddit.

This reader chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

This reader was impressed.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

When the pickin’ is good, get ‘er done!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.