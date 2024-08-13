Neighbors Alway Leave Tree Branches For Him To Clean Up, So He Hatches A Scheme To Force Them To Clean Up Their Own Mess

Everyone knows a neighbor that won’t respect boundaries.

When this neighbor starts taking advantage of one homeowner’s generosity by leaving branches on his property, the homeowner decided to give his neighbor a taste of their own tree trimmings.

Neighbors 3 years ago, the house behind me across the alley sold to a gentleman and his wife. The gentleman is a handy guy and said he was going to be trimming the trees in their new property gradually, if we minded him using the garbage dumpster to throw away the smaller branches.

No problem, just don’t over fill it where we can’t use it and make sure not to leave branches on my side of the alley that separates our property.

For three years during the spring/summer/fall time, we have had to deal with branches left on my side of the alley, the part that I have to maintain. I have been just disposing of them in the dumpster like he should be. Today when I go to mow and maintain my section of the alley, it is filled with branches and tree clippings. To the point that I could not have put them all in the dumpster.

His side of the alley was freshly mowed and looked very nice. Mine looked like someone should be calling code enforcement because of all of his tree trimmings. Queue the petty side of me.

I stacked all the large branches up against his gate and then pulled every bit of the tree trimmings and smaller branches on those. Took me a good hour to get them all over there and positioned. Stacked them in such a way that when the gate is opened, they will fall and block their access to the alley.

They will have to drive around to the back side to clean them up, or stack them all inside their yard to then get to the alley to dispose of them. Will be his choice. I have pointed one of my security cameras towards that area so hopefully I can watch what he decides to do. I am hoping that the gentleman has enough gall to come and ask me about them. This will happen on my property if he would like to talk about it.

