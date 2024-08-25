Neighbors Asked This Couple For Total Use Of Shared Driveway, But She Says Absolutely Not. Now Things Between Them Are Tense.

Every living situation is unique, and when you move somewhere new, hopefully you know exactly what you’re getting yourself into.

When it comes to shared driveways, neighbors may have to compromise more than usual, but what if your neighbor tried to hog it?

How far is too far?

Let’s read the Reddit post below to find out how this woman handled sharing.

AITA for not sharing my driveway with my neighbors? At the beginning of this month, my hubby and I moved into a new rental home. We loved the house, save for one drawback — the driveway is a shared driveway with our neighbors to the right. But we figure, NBD, we just stay on our own respective sides.

It sounds like this couple is prepared to share!

Upon move-in, they were polite and came over an introduced themselves. They’re our age, 3 roommates, and seemed super friendly. They said that the house had been empty for a moment, and they were happy to have new neighbors.

Well, this situation seems off on the right foot.

They have 3 cars, we have two. For the past two weeks, we have parked our cars on our side of the driveway one in front of the other. They have done the same on their side. Last night, neighbors come home from their respective jobs, and approach us. (My husband and I were sitting on our porch chatting).

Perhaps this is the beginning of their friendship…

They told us that, in the past, the previous tenants of our home would park on the street, giving them full access to the driveway, and asked that we do the same. They all leave for their respective jobs at different times every morning, and they hate having to shuffle cars around.

This is the beginning of a driveway issue.

I work an 8-5, so my schedule is set. And my car is always parked in front of our second car. Additionally, it’s important to note, my husband is a stay-at-home father, so our second car sits most days. And their argument is that it’s just in the way.

Will this couple bend to street-parking the second car?

However, the second car, is also the car with the carseat for our infant child. If they ever needed to leave, I don’t like the idea of him having to load up from the street (we had a car DEMOLISHED recently because a texting driver was speeding and not paying attention and drove straight into our street-parked car). I told them I’m not comfortable with having to street park for their convenience.

Oof, yeah, not after that!

It’s my driveway. And I shouldn’t have to compromise just because previous tenants did. Their argument is that we have one car that could sit on the street just as easily as it sits in the driveway. And that my car could also be street-parked because I leave after them and get home before them, making their parking more difficult.

AITA????

Oh, so they really want the whole driveway now.

Let’s see what the comments are saying.

One Redditor mentioned the neighbors were also welcome to street park.

Another user gave some security advice.

And a reader mentioned the ask was fine, but they can’t control your answer.

This couple has every right to use their driveway.

These neighbors should check their entitled attitude.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.