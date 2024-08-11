Neighbors Kept Leaving Their Trash To Rot, So He Left A Trashier Note To Put Them On Notice

Everyone has to learn how to live on their own at some point, and there can be growing pains – for them and for the people who live around them.

Most people learn quickly that leaving bags of trash out in the heat isn't good for anyone.

When this guy's neighbors were slow on the uptake, he left a note.

AITA for leaving a note on our neighbors’ door? So about a year ago, these 3 gals moved into an apartment in our building. We actually moved from that unit, to another in the same building. The ended up pushing their move-in date a week earlier, and bringing their parents to make demands on their behalf, but were generally polite despite requiring we suddenly clean up a week early for them. Since then, they’ve taken to ignoring us on the street. We’ve all just tried to be neighborly, but have since given up wasting time on it. The building is in a more expensive part of town, quite “unique,” and the rent is incredibly low. So “it is what it is” has become the motto for this dilapidated gem. Now, about the note…

It’s their first apartment. They’ve had issues with taking out trash for nearly their entire time here. While there are cans on the roof, most of us just go ahead and take our trash down to the dumpster. The place is owned by an older couple, and having the husband drag our trash all the way downstairs is something we and other tenants would prefer to avoid. Besides, there’s much more important work to be done around the place.

But these gals can’t even be bothered to bring their trash outside. They just let it pile up outside their door, inside the building, and stink begins to fester. So the owner eventually hauls it all the way outside and downstairs himself. I found him doing this one day, fumed over it for the night, and we wrote a note the next morning.

It read: “Look- Leaving your garbage up here is trashy. Leaving it up here to rot & stink up the building is disgusting. But- making it such a problem that other people have to take care of it is f****** shameful. Get your s*** together, ladies. Sincerely, Who cares, take care of your s***.” I feel kinda bad. The wording was strong. But the trash is gone. AITA?

