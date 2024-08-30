Homeowner Is Incredibly Helpful To His Nice Neighbors, But Others Are Needless Rude To Him. So When He Purchases A $15k Snowplow He Leaves The Rudes One Out In The Cold.

Having good neighbors is a blessing that we often take for granted.

Someone to watch your plants while you’re away, or someone to let you know when you left the garage door up.

But if you have bad neighbors, it can be hard to ignore!

So when this user was tired of his neighbors’ petty and unfriendly behavior, he decided to help all of his other good neighbors’ with their yardwork just to stick it to them!

Check it out!

Call me Petty. Tom Petty. Most of my neighbors are rude, unfriendly, won’t wave, give dirty looks, bring their dogs to do their business in our yard, etc…. Overall just not neighborly people. Especially when we’ve introduced ourselves when we’ve moved in, offered help if they ever need it, gave help any time we see they need it, etc…

And he gave this type of help to anyone in the neighborhood who needed it…

I’ve helped a neighbor with plumbing because he was using the wrong tools, gave him a press machine, fittings and the correct clamps needed And I didn’t ask for anything in return. I’ve loaned out tools to neighbors that don’t have them. Carry garbage cans out and back in every week for a neighbor that can’t walk well. We’ve lived in our house for about 3 years, have about 20 houses on our dead end street and about 3-4 are decent people.

So when he got himself a new snow plow, he made sure to use it very pointedly…

So I spent $15,000 on a brand new quad with a plow to clear the snow out of our driveway and our decent neighbors driveways. I just wanted to be able to go out when people are shoveling, plow the decent neighbors driveways for free. But I always leave without helping the rude neighbors, leaving them to shovel in the freezing cold. Call me Petty. Tom Petty.

That’s a new one: malicious helping!

Karma always comes back to bite you, especially in the winter!

No one likes to miss out on free snow removal.

