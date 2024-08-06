Neighbor’s Unruly Dog Invades Our Yard And Sparks An Unwanted Canine Pregnancy, So Neighbor Throws Blame Instead Of Taking Responsibility.

When it comes to pet ownership, responsibility is key, but these neighbors seemed to have missed that memo.

AITA for not paying my neighbors for their lost dog? I have a now 6-month-old male dog that I adopted. I was told by the people I got him from to get him neutered when he turned a year old, because of his breed. I always keep a watchful eye on him when I take him out and my yard is closed off, so there should be no reason for dogs to get back there, or so I thought. Our next-door neighbor adopted a dog around the same time we did, female, from a different foster group.

They are not great with this dog. She is constantly getting out, they’re always chasing her up and down the street, screaming her name. They haven’t made any attempts to train her (they admitted this to me) and they don’t even take her for walks, they just let her out into their backyard, which overlooks our yard.

I do take my dog for daily (sometimes twice daily) walks but I do send him into the yard to do his business outside that. He can’t escape, because it’s completely fenced in. We have a doggy door so he can let himself out as well.

Anyway, one day I look outside and realize the neighbor’s dog is back there with mine…doing the devil’s tango. I go out there and bring the dog home. The neighbor’s are intensely apologetic and I manage to build something to make sure that their dog can’t go into ours ever again.

A bit later, the neighbors come to me and tell me that their dog is pregnant. She didn’t do anything with any other dog and they’re sure it’s his puppies. I said that I will help find the puppies homes, but we’re not interested in more dogs at the moment. I guess the foster home they adopted the dog from found out that the dog was pregnant and took her back due to breach of contract. I guess due to the pet population, they have to promise to make sure that she wasn’t getting pregnant and while they didn’t do it purposefully, they didn’t get her spayed when they were supposed to either.

Now my neighbors want us to pay them money for the dog that they lost, because they’re claiming it’s partially our fault. I told them to get lost and said they were irresponsible dog owners, plus the dog jumped into our yard. They’re angry and said it’s the least we could do, plus we got to keep our dog. They claim we should’ve lost ours too. AITA?

What did Reddit think?

