New Startup Claims To Be Able To Make Rich And Creamy Butter From CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere

While there is no shortage of butter alternatives on the market, none of them can say that using them will actively help to improve the environment.

According to a startup, however, that might be changing soon.

The startup, called savor, has created a butter alternative that is actually made from the CO2 that causes climate change in our atmosphere.

They have already developed the process to convert the CO2 into delicious butter.

It starts by collecting the CO2, which is then infused with oxygen.

This process turns them into fatty acids, which are then converted into fat. From there, it is mixed with water, rosemary oil, and an emulsifier to produce a creamy, ‘grassy’ flavored butter alternative. Other animal products could be replaced using similar methods.

In an interview with New Scientist, the chief technology officer of the company, Kathleen Alexander, explained:

“I don’t think we will get to the point where we are making all our food synthetically, but if we could make a dent in it by synthesizing things like these otherwise quite-greenhouse-gas-intensive oil crops such as palm oil and soybeans, we could really reduce the amount of land that we need for our food supply.”

One of the best things about this type of butter is that it is not only better for the environment due to the fact that it doesn’t rely on animal products, but it actually uses the CO2 that is causing environmental problems.

This product still has to get approval from the FDA and other agencies before it can be mass produced and put on the market for consumers to try.

One problem that many alternatives to animal products face is that they are often quite expensive, and consumers are reluctant to try them.

Savor reports that they are confident that this product can compete with butter on price, and hopeful that consumer sentiment on these types of products will shift as more people give them a chance.

Who would have thought that we might actually be able to eat our way out of climate change.

