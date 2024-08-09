‘Noticed anything funny about your phone bill recently?’ – Verizon Customer Is Furious Her Bill Has Gone Up, But Her Services Have Stayed The Same

We hear a lot about the rising costs of groceries and other things, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

“What’s infuriating me today?” TikToker @thelousypoledancer begins in her viral video.

“I’m so glad you asked.” Then she closed her eyes and put her hands together.

“Have you noticed anything funny about your phone bill recently?”

From her body language alone, we can tell that she wasn’t lying when she used the word “infuriating.”

Here’s why.

“Because I noticed that Verizon decided to start charging me an extra $6 and some cents a month even though they’re not providing me with any more services than they were last month.”

“That’s an extra $80 a year.”

She doesn’t say if she is angry on behalf of impoverished people, opposes capitalism or what.

“I decided to do a little research,” Angel says, making a typing motion with her hands.

“It turns out that in 2023, Verizon had 144 million customers. What does that mean?” she asks, rubbing her thumbs with her other fingers to sign for money.

“It means that Verizon made a pretty penny at the tune of $11.5 billion when they decided to upcharge everyone the way they did me.” she explains with a sarcastic and angry tone.

“For doing absolutely ******* nothing.” Then she gives the camera the finger.

Here’s the full clip.

Check out what folks are saying.

There were tons of stories complaining about Verizon.

This one didn’t surprise me. Go fellow Canadian Ryan Reynolds!

Some people shared information about a class action lawsuit and I’m curious what the charge was.

I think I saw this, too. Verizon seems to be in a PR crisis.

Some inside information! I wonder why this didn’t happen for the people complaining. Unless it did and they missed it.

Why are cell phone plans so expensive?!

