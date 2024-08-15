Nurses Wrote On The Back Of A Student’s Car And Said They’d Get It Towed, So He Threatened To Get Them Fired If They Kept Harassing Him

People writing stuff on my car’s dusty windshield shouldn’t be a big deal.

Nurses wrote on the back of my car, got mad at them. This is a little hard to explain, but my dad is in the hospital, not in good shape. The parking garage is right next to a big college. I do go to this school, and I’m a 19M. I assume a lot of college students might use the parking garage to park because there is no parking downtown.

I exit my car, and start walking towards the hospital, but I forgot halfway through about the clothes I was supposed to bring to my dad. I head back, and I see two girls in scrubs, writing on the back of my car with their fingers through dust on the back windshield. They wrote, “This is not student parking. We have been watching you.” They were drawing a huge creepy smiley face.

I’m super confused why they were touching my car, and I ask them what are you doing. They begin to scold me, and tell me they were calling a tow truck without even me explaining myself. I was pretty mad and I cut her off, and said something along the lines of mind your own business. “My dad’s in the hospital.”

She does not apologize, and I guess did not believe me just stood there. She then thought I was leaving as I got into my car to grab the laundry, and started guilting me that people are dying in the hospital, and I’m taking up parking spots. Keep in mind this parking garage is empty. There are about 50-ish spots still open. LOL.

I grab the laundry, and said, “I am bringing this to my dad. Can you shut the **** up, and if my car gets towed, I’m getting you fired.” They were probably around 20, and I’m assuming they are interning there. One of them started crying, but still did not apologize. I think they were panicked trying to call off a tow truck, and I just walked away.

I just don’t know if I was a jerk because they are nurses, and working in a hospital must suck, and they were trying to do a good thing, I guess. I had a pretty angry tone when I said all of that, and I feel a little bad now that I made her cry. Do you think my reaction was justified?

