Obnoxious Neighbor Always Blocks His Snow Plow With His Car, So He Blows All The Snow Back Onto His Car

Waking up to snow on the ground is enough to put anyone in a good mood.

That is until you remember that snow is also on your driveway, blocking your car in!

Cut to you breaking your back shoveling, and if you’re anything like me, slipping on ice and landing butt-first on the pavement.

But that shouldn’t have been a problem for this user, who had a snow plow service.

Unfortunately for him, his neighbor always parked his car so that the plow wouldn’t be able to clear his side!

Read how he gave the guy a taste of his own medicine!

Snow plow revenge Neighbor across the street always parked in the street in front of his house (opposite side of my place) instead of his driveway. We always park in our driveway. During snow plowing, he would move his car to our side of the street. He moved it close enough to my driveway that the snowplow would have to swerve wide. This left not only a huge path of un-plowed street, but also all the street’s snow added to what’s already there.

And after royally screwing him over, the neighbor simply moved his car back to his freshly plowed side of the street.

After plowing, he would move his car back in front of his house, where (of course) the plows had done a great job. Tried asking a couple of times for him not to do that, but he kept it up. So next snowfall, same deal. Nice and wet snow, followed by nights of deep cold.

But he had had enough of his neighbor’s sneaky snow tricks…

So, I made it a point to use the snowblower to bury his car in the wet snow, right after the plows went by. Every flake from a 25′ x 75′ double-depth area went on his car. Like up to the door handles, with a generous dollop on top. Then it got down to about 5F that night. So next morning, his car was an iceberg.

And after the below freezing night, this neighbor learned the true pain of having to shovel his own snow!

Took him quite a while to chip out. He had learned his lesson. What made it worse was that he was a long-term free guest at the house he lived in. He didn’t even pay taxes to support the city services he was preventing me from receiving. Overall, petty but satisfying.

Sometimes you have to take revenge into your own hands.

And the fact he wasn’t even an official resident there makes the whole thing even more infuriating!

This Redditor had the sneaking suspicion that they were living in the same neighborhood!

Or this neighbor, who not only got the snow plowed into his side of the street, but even his driveway.

Finally, this user thought his actions were more than fair after asking the man multiple times to stop.

How do YOU like digging your car out of five feet of snow?

Not so fun, right?

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.