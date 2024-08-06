Fast Food Boss Had Strict “No Smoking” Rules For An Employee, So Once He Quit He Makes Sure To Smoke Every Time He Goes Back To Get Food There

We all know that smoking is bad for your health.

The former fast food worker in today’s story knows that, but that’s not the point of the story.

The point is how the fast food restaurant boss reacted to smoking on property.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

Ask me to not smoke on the property..ok. I used to work at a small fast food chain. I worked there for 4 years and I smoke. Important detail, yes I know its bad for me yadda yadda. My boss was always very very strict about smoking on the property (understandable) but he was a major jerk about it.

OP was going to take a lunch break.

So I was half way through my shift and going to go on lunch. I grabbed a quick bite and grabbed my keys from my locker from the back, as I was headed out the door my boss stopped me.

OP’s boss said the same thing every day.

“DON’T SMOKE ON THE PROPERTY JESTER, IF I CATCH YOU THEN YOUR GOING TO BE WRITTEN UP” This was his favorite line. Every day.

The boss was relentless, but he got him back.

He’d follow me out the door and almost to my car to be sure I leave the property.

So I go to my car and drive around to smoke, this is what happened for the 4 years I worked there. every. day. So now every time I go in to get food (I work at a new better paying place) I’ll always stand by my car and light a cigarette and smoke it before I go in and I make sure my old boss sees me.

OP loves the look on the boss’s face.

The look on his face just makes me happy on the inside. Imagine a tomato about to explode lol And then pop a mint because, gross cigarette breath and I don’t leave it on the ground I snuff it out and throw it in the trash.

It seems like OP is holding onto a grudge too long by smoking just to make a former boss mad.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

Just quit smoking, m’kay?

