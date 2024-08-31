Pregnant Coworker Has Refused To Cover Anyone’s Shift For Ten Years, So When She Finally Needed Help No One Stepped Up

Getting someone to cover your shift at work is one of the most humbling things someone can experience.

Hat in hand, begging another person to save your behind, only for them to tell you that they already have plans and you’re out of luck!

But after this woman’s coworker refused to cover a single shift over ten years, she was determined to get her revenge, even if the other woman was pregnant!

Check it out!

Pregnant coworker gets her just desserts So I worked in this small, family-owned office that runs 24/7. There’s about 25 employees total, but in the office there’s only like 12 of us. The rest work offsite. There’s a women who works here, we’ll call her Jill. Jill is almost 40 and has been here about 10 years. (For reference, I have been here just over 4 years). Since I have been hired (and from what I hear, for her entire employment) she has never agreed to switch shifts with anyone. Not once. Not a single time has she ever done anyone a favor, no matter what. Yet she has no issue constantly asking other people to switch shifts with her.

Her unspoken rule against switching shifts had no exceptions….

A year into my employment my brother needed emergency surgery and I begged her to cover my shift the next day. All she said was “Sunday’s my only day to sleep in. Sorry.” I never forgot that. Whatever, she’s not obligated to switch shifts. It’s her prerogative if she wants to be universally disliked by our entire office. Anyway, Jill got pregnant about 7 months ago, completely accidentally and was actually quite freaked out about it for a while.

And like any pregnancy, it soon took its toll on her body and her health…

She’s pretty much been nauseous her entire pregnancy and even keeps a trashcan next to her desk just in case she can’t make it to the bathroom. Yesterday she was feeling really sick and around 12:30 PM she asked our boss if she could leave early. He told her she could only leave if she could get someone to agree to finish her shift. Our shifts are mainly 7AM-3PM, 3-11PM, and 11-7AM, with periodic split shifts thrown in as needed.

Coincidentally, her schedule made her the perfect person to ask to finish her shift!

I was working morning yesterday, scheduled to leave at 3 PM, and she was scheduled until 7PM. The only other person who could have stayed for her had plans right after his shift so I was her only option. She waited until 2:45 PM and then sauntered up to my desk, puppy dog eyes fully engaged, and asked me to stay for the rest of her shift because she was really feeling ill.

In this moment of glorious coincidence, a quote came to mind…

Now I’m on Reddit a LOT and I never forgot that post about the manager refusing to allow her employee to be at her dying son’s bedside. There’s a line in that text exchange that I loved and have been waiting for the perfect moment to use, and this was it. I swivel to face her, look her right in her eyes, trail my eyes down to her bulging, unplanned, pregnant stomach and pointedly say: “A lack of planning on your part does not constitute an emergency on my part” and just swivel right back and continue working without another word. It. Was. Glorious.

But she couldn’t make her exit without leaving the woman with the perfect cherry on top….

Her face instantly dropped, it looked like someone farted into her mouth the way it twisted. She didn’t say a thing and just waddled away back to her desk, absolutely furious. 15 minutes later I stand up and loudly announce my departure and that if anyone needs me, I’ll be at home taking a nap.

There is nothing better than seeing someone get the same treatment they had no problem giving to everyone else for so long.

What goes around comes around, even when you’re pregnant!

I wonder if it made her think twice the next time.

