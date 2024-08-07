Realtor Kept Showing Up At Tenant’s Apartment Unannounced, So Tenant Gave Realtor A Valuable Lesson In Respecting Privacy

Navigating unexpected clauses in rental contracts are tricky – especially for new college graduates.

When realtors start showing up unannounced at all hours, this recent grad seized an opportunity to turn the tables that would leave the realtor speechless and him victorious – and exposed.

Read on to find out what happens!

Realtor Revenge So my first time on my own after college, I got an apartment with a buddy in Austin, TX. When signing the lease, we found it odd that they made us sign an “intent to move out” form, but the property management agency said it was standard and we were naïve so whatever, we signed. Not even two months into our 1 year lease, realtors start showing up at our apartment, trying to get it “pre-leased” for the following year. This is odd, I think, so I consult my lease.

His suspicions are confirmed.

Sure enough, if written “intent to move out” has been submitted, the apartment can be shown to prospective renters as long as a reasonable time and date has been agreed upon with the tenants. Problem is, these realtors would just show up unannounced at all hours of the day to walk around our place with complete strangers.

The recent grad tries to push back.

I called the owner of the unit (who was the other party to the lease), and she was in 100% agreement of my interpretation: realtors MUST call at least 24 hours in advance, and only after we reach a mutual agreement on the date and time can they stop by to show the place. Yet, it continued.

The realtors kept showing up at all hours.

7:30am on a Saturday morning, a knock at the door from some realtor. After explaining to him that he cannot do this, he replies, “Read your lease, man, I can come by whenever I want.” I respond, “Actually, the contract is between me and the owner, and you’ve never seen my lease. We need to schedule a time first.” “Whatever, I’m already here and you’re already awake so you might as well let me in.”

One day, he decided he couldn’t let it continue.

The last straw was when one afternoon I went for a quick run (I was out of shape, so it would be 20 min max), and left the door unlocked so I wouldn’t have to carry keys. I get back to the apartment and the door is locked. After 3 hours of waiting for my roommate to get home from work, we go inside to find the business card of the jerk who had shown the place while I was gone and proceeded to lock me out. That was it. No more of this ****. I call the guy up to explain that he had just locked me out of my own home.

Of course, the realtor wasn’t sympathetic.

His reaction? “Well, I guess you’ve learned to never leave the door unlocked.” Wow. I was ready for some revenge, but had no way to go about it. Random unscheduled visits from random people. What could I do? Would this actually continue for the next 10 months of my lease? Until one day, an opportunity fell right into my lap.

This time, the tenant has the upper hand.

I see a voicemail left at 10:15 on a Saturday morning from a guy saying he’ll be by to show my apartment at 11:00am. “Great” I think. “Thanks for the heads up.” But I had recognized the voice. It was the same guy who locked me out and told me off. I still had his card and confirmed it with the phone number. I knew he was coming, but he didn’t know I had gotten the message 🙂

He put his devious plan into motion.

A few minutes before he was set to arrive, I go into the kitchen (the kitchen island is right in front of the entryway) completely naked, and start doing prep work for dinner. Big knife, chopping onions and the like, earphones in as if I were listening to music. Right on cue, I hear a knock on the door at 11:00. Gametime. This guy’s gonna see my hairy a**! After a couple of knocks, a key goes in the door. Deadbolt unlocks. The door opens behind me, and quickly closes. Hah! That’ll be an image he’ll never forget.

The realtor isn’t going down without a fight.

But this guy’s persistent. “Knock knock knock. Knock knock knock.” Door opens again, and promptly closes. More knocking. “Take the hint,” I’m thinking to myself. The door opens again, and I hear footsteps approaching me. No way. The nerve on this jerk!

It’s time to scare him a bit.

I feel a tap on my shoulder, and I whirl around, giant kitchen knife in the air and I scream “WHAT THE ****!!” The guy’s terrified face turns to desperate placation. “It’s ok, I’m a realtor!” Entirely ticked off, I yell “GET THE **** OUT OF MY HOUSE” and literally chase him out the door.

He left an impression on more than just the pesky realtor.

Standing in front of the door are 3 little Asian girls who were just trying to find a nice apartment. “Sorry” I stated firmly, my entire front exposed, holding a knife. I closed the door. I don’t know if Austin realtors have some kind of communication network, but from then on, none of them stopped by without scheduling an appointment first, at least 24 hours in advance.

This renter sure laid their intentions bare.

What did Reddit have to say?

Who said the current occupant couldn’t follow along on the tour?

This has proved an effective tactic for more than one frustrated renter.

This redditor suggests getting the law on his side.

This user has one pressing question.

It’s great to take back your terf from those pesky realtors, no matter how unorthodox your methods.

Needless to say, it was a ballsy move.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.