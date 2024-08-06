They Were Selling Their Grandparents’ Home But Were Insulted By A Neighbor’s Lowball Offer, So They Go Door To Door to Make The Sale To Someone Else

Real estate in a major city is a tough market – even 30 years ago.

In this story, a family is tasked with selling their grandparents’ home in a neighborhood with a prime city view.

When they give a neighbor the first chance to buy the house, they insult them with a lowball offer.

One relative takes it upon themselves to make the sale to someone else and prove their neighbor wrong.

Read on for the full story!

Person who insisted on buying house says not worth the asking price. In the late ’90s, my Grandparents had left a house behind on Walnut Ave. in West Seattle. As much as I wanted to live there, it was to be sold and divided among surviving relatives. The Estate Planner said the house (would have been currently worth well over a million) will go for 350k, but might take some time.

They think they may know someone who’s already interested.

I knew the lady across the street wanted to buy the property and rent it out to keep builders from erecting a three story unit that would block her view of Seattle. I knocked on her door and told her we were selling and asked if she was interested. She tried to lowball me at 250k and I said no thanks, even if it took a while we would get the full value. She told me to my face that I was stupid if I thought I was going to get that much.

Her insults only made this relative more determined.

This pissed me off, as I knew the property alone with unobstructed Seattle view was worth a pretty penny. So I started knocking on neighbor’s doors, letting them know the property was about to be listed figuring someone would want another property on the same block.

Their resolve paid off immensely.

I sold the house to the 5th person that answered their door. Deal was done in a matter of days. I even received a commission for the sale. The across the street neighbor who lowballed me called me up furious that I didn’t give her a chance to match the price. I said, “You told me I was stupid for asking that price, and that made me want to sell it to prove you wrong,” then hung up.

There’s nothing more satisfying than proving someone wrong and getting the last word.

What did Reddit think of this story?

If only she had taken her opportunity more seriously.

She’ll pay a heavy toll for her hubris.

Not every seller has to bow down to the buyer.

She could have just been nice.

This neighbor just missed out on the opportunity of a lifetime.

The real estate market favors the bold, not the lowballers.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.