Resident Returns Home At 1AM To Find Neighbor Parked In His Assigned Spot, So He Asked Them To Move But Didn’t Expect The Drama

Some condos and apartment buildings offer their residents the convenience of assigned parking spots.

While some may not be fans of this system, it does make it easy for everyone involved.

So, imagine you were out late with friends one night and came home to someone parked in your spot. Would you understand and find a new place to park your car?

Or would you demand them to move?

In this story, we’ll meet someone who had this exact thing happen to them.

Let’s see how they handled it.

AITA for making my neighbor move a car out of my assigned space at 1am? So, I live in a building where we have assigned parking spots. They give you a sticker with a number on it (I’m #80) and you park in the spot with that number. Pretty simple. So, I always have guaranteed parking, unless they’re doing some sort of maintenance on the lot. A bit ago they were redoing the surrounding streets and had to have all the people who live in the area and don’t have a parking permit for a space move to other areas, which is obviously inconvenient in a congested urban area, but in theory has no effect on me.

I came home late one night at about 1am from a friend’s house and there was a car in my spot. Now, the building has a giant sign up to let people know the lot is under contract with a tow company. I was about to call but noticed the car had a note in the window. Something like, “DON’T HAVE TOWED! CALL XXX-XXX-XXXX!” I called and a few minutes later one of my neighbors who would also have an assigned spot, came out. He politely explained that there were no spots on the street, so he offered his girlfriend mine.

Which means he parked in his space and then was gentlemanly enough to offer something of someone else’s to her. I let him know it is my spot, so he’d have to move. We had a brief argument about the late hour and how hard it would be for her to find a spot on the street. Not seeing how either of them having trouble finding parking on the street was a me problem I insisted he move, and he went to get the keys and got out of my spot.

I ran into him in the hallway a few days later, at which point he looked at me and said, “**** YOU!” I don’t think we’re going to be friends. AITA?

