Restaurant Owner Uses His Connections To Block The Construction Of A Business Next to His Lot, So The Business Owner Builds A Disgusting Pig Farm Next To His Restaurant Instead

If you’ve ever had the pleasure of driving through the country side, you know the lovely view of green pastures comes at a price: the smell!

So when a crooked restaurant owner used his connections to block a man’s dream of building a car lot, he decided to build a big smelly pig farm instead!

Check it out!

Pig farmer vs restaurant owner Once upon a time there was a man who owned a piece of land next to a thriving restaurant. Now this man had owned the land for a long time, (22 years), and it was undeveloped. He had bought it cheaply, but it had great highway frontage, and he had always dreamed of building a little used cars lot or gun shop on the tract, as his retirement pastime. Now, the man had had the tract zoned as a commercial lot when he bought it. But when news leaked about the upcoming development, the restaurant owners petitioned to overturn the commercial zoning, and re-institute the original agricultural zoning.

And it helped that the crooked restaurant owner’s brother was the county zoning commissioner!

By the way, all land in the mythical state of Kentucky is zoned as agricultural by default. This was unfair, illegal, and generally rude, but the restauranteur’s brother was the county zoning commissioner, so things naturally turned agaist our would-be entrepreneur. After fighting the good, clean, play-by-the-rules sort of battle and losing, our would-be entrepreneur gave up. He decided to accept the county zoning.

But the land owner wasn’t letting the restaurant owner’s underhanded tactics go unpunished…

Not to see the tract go idly unused, the enterprising retiree decided to pursue another business venture. He raised hogs. Lots of them. Two hundred and four, to be exact, on his little 12 acre tract. For those of you unfamiliar with the climate in time-lost Kentucky, the summers are downright southernly in their humidity and heat. As you can imagine, a rather malignant odor grew up around the thriving hog farm. Patrons of the restaurant ate elsewhere, anywhere else to be exact.

Unfortunately, the land owner had no plans on giving up his pigs anytime soon!

In a matter of weeks, the zoning commissioner reversed his earlier ruling, returning the commercial status of the lot. It is another caveat of Kentucky zoning law that land can always be used for a purpose lesser on the scale of hierarchy than its current zoning. Everyone, especially the restauranteur, was surprised when the hog farm remained in operation. Nothing, not even substantial financial offers, could convince the new farmer to quit his now beloved occupation.

And the poor crooked restaurant owner just couldn’t compete with that good old-fashioned farm odor!

Exactly 3 months, and four days after the opening of the hog farm, the restaurant closed its doors for good. The farmer, in a fit of depression, ceased hog farming and decided to open a small sporting goods store instead. It remains there to this day, alongside his newly-acquired restaurant.

And to think, the owner could have capitalized on his new neighbor! Pork-belly, bacon, pulled pork, pork-chops… The possibilities are endless!

Reddit loved to see a creep get what was coming to him, and many wanted to see the location for itself!

And this user said the lovely aroma of pigs is one that you don’t soon forget.

And this person pointed out that the business the farmed had originally planned would have actually helped the restaurant’s business.

Finally, this user said that the smell is as long-lasting as it is potent.

Who doesn’t love the smell of pigs as they’re eating?

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.