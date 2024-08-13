Rude Driver Used His Mom’s Private Parking Space, So He Had It Towed After 5 Minutes. Were They Wrong Or Justified?

It’s remarkable how many people feel entitled to use things that don’t belong to them.

Then get irate when they’re held accountable for it.

Check out this drama involving a tow truck and a reserved parking space.

AITA for getting a car towed just a few minutes after it parked in my mom’s parking spot? I live with my parents and we rent out 2 spots for both of our vehicles. One day, as my dad was at work and mom was out grocery shopping, I saw a guy parking his car in our spot.

OP was really nice about it.

I waited a bit, thinking maybe he was just making a 1 minute pit stop. But he was still away after about 5 minutes. There were a few visitor parking spots available, so I was baffled why he decided to steal ours.

But his patience had a limit. Evidently, so did this driver’s…

He came out and immediately got into an argument with the tow truck driver, saying he was “Only like, 10 minutes!” 10 minutes after she returned, the guy that stole our spot came to our house and argued with me and mom, saying he was only gonna be there for 5 more minutes. It got heated, but he eventually walked away, still livid. AITA?

Here’s what people are saying.

Get out of here with your common sense…

It’s really that simple.

It makes me laugh when people argue that it isn’t civil to hold people accountable for their actions. No one owes you anything.

I bet. Why is it always “Just 5-10 minutes”?

This guy needs a chauffeur.

