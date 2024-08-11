Rude Upstairs Neighbors Wouldn’t Stop Partying Late Into the Night, So They Kept Cutting Their Power Until They Learned Their Lesson

I had flashbacks reading this story…

And they weren’t good ones!

Because I used to live above a total ******* in Chicago and he was a fan of throwing loud parties without giving me a heads-up…on weekdays…and they’d rage until the middle of the night.

Ugh, I couldn’t stand that guy…

ANYWAY, take a look at how this Reddit user handled their obnoxiously loud neighbors.

Loud neighbours got silenced. “I used to live in a basement flat in Brighton, a city notorious for lots of young people who love to party. The flat directly above mine was rented, with the tenants changing often. One summer, two young men moved in and immediately had a very loud, very busy party.

Come on, fellas!

That’s fine within reason, but this party was still going at two in the morning on a Sunday night, and we had to be up for work in the morning. My partner went upstairs, knocked on their door and asked them to keep the noise down. They muttered something and slammed the door in his face. Needless to say, nothing changed. By 2:30 am we had had enough and decided to take action.

A ha!

A weird feature of our building was that everyone’s electric meters/boards were in one utility room, with access via a locked door from the outside alley. What the people living above didn’t know is that WE also had access to that room via an internal door from our flat. So, I slipped into the room and flipped the main power switch to their flat into the OFF position, shutting off their electricity supply instantly. The noise stopped and there was a lot of shouting from upstairs. They were in the dark, in silence, with no idea what had happened. A few minutes later we heard the outside door of the utility room being unlocked and opened, and they located their meter/board and turned their power back on.

Let’s do it again!

Soon afterwards, the thumping music started again. Again, I flipped their switch. After three rounds of this, they must have assumed that their music equipment was overloading their ring main, and they gave up and everyone left. Result: We were never bothered in this way again, and they moved out six months later.”

Time for a blackout!

