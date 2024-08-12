Scammer Tried To Extort Money From Their Dad, So They Got Even By Signing Them Up For A Bunch Of Embarrassing Newsletters

What’s a person supposed to do if they get blackmailed?

Well, fight back, of course!

There are several ways to do that and this person shared how they did it on Reddit.

Take a look!

Silent revenge on a blackmailer. “Recently my dad has (and is still ongoing) been blackmailed. My father is a medical delivery guy for rehabilitation rails, so people who had surgery or just old people who have problems with their arms and or legs can slowly train to regain their strength to move easier again. So he delivered one of those rails to one of his patients and parked his car for 5 minutes on the other side of the road, the rails already been preset for the patient, delivery was quick and easy.

Uh oh…

When he got back to his company van, he found a note and a payment slip of 250€ saying : “pay this or I will call my lawyer for you parking on my property” keep in mind, that was a public road where he parked and nowhere was any sign of anyone owning anything. Clearly the guy preps payment slips for unfortunate people who park anywhere near there. He discarded the slip because he just thought dude’s a nutcase and cracked on with his work.

It wasn’t over…

When he got back to the company, his boss already received an email by Mr. Nutcase saying: “Recently one of your employees has delivered something to my favourite neighbour, since he was parked partially on my property (public road BTW). I have left him a payment slip of 250€ on his windshield. I am upping this to 500€. Pay it immediately to avoid me going to my lawyer, you don’t want to know what happens if I do. ” My dad got in mad trouble with his boss (his boss isn’t the smartest person, I know them because I am their Sys Admin, as I am for other companies). I saw the mail because my dad took a picture of it and brought it home.

It was time to have some fun.

Unfortunately I got the blackmailers email address and out of anger I signed him up for several newsletters about erectyle disfunction, several other diseases, uncontrollable diarrhoea, how to make money quick, **** sites, mental disability, anger management, anything you can think of. I never done something like this but I kinda also don’t regret doing this.”

And here’s what Reddit users had to say about this story.

This person offered their advice.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person chimed in.

This Reddit user had a lot to say.

And this person shared a story.

Don’t mess with my dad!

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.