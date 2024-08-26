She Accidentally Parked With A Small Bit Of Her Car In A No Parking Zone, And Her Neighbor Called The Cops. Now She Parks To Inconvenience Him Every Single Day.

When choosing a parking spot, you need to ensure that there aren’t any signs telling you the area has parking restrictions.

What happens if you are barely in a no-parking spot and your neighbor calls the cops to have a ticket issued?

That is what the lady in this story dealt with, but she found a way to enact some petty revenge.

Check it out below.

Oh you’re gonna call cops bc 1/5th of my car is past the no parking sign, guess I’m gonna park there everyday now I usually park in my bf’s driveway but, one day he washed his car so his car was in the center of the driveway.

An honest mistake.

I parked a few houses down in front of a hedge not close to a mailbox or driveway I didn’t see the no parking sign til the next morning. I knew when I saw the ticket someone had to have called it in bc it’s far into a big suburban neighborhood on a Tuesday at the end of a cul-de-sac- cops aren’t just strolling around.

What a petty neighbor.

Then I read the ticket and cop was like hey someone sent videos and pics I had to ticket you. Like wtf who cares I’m not in front of a driveway or mailbox the back fifth of my car was past the sign. So I knew which house called it in because I’ve been watching and they normally park their truck there.

This makes it nice and easy.

Well, I also learned I get off work about 30 min before so now I park my car there (and make sure it’s in front of the sign) every time I come over. The last time I parked there, the lady was blowing leaves in her driveway and looked LIVID. She made weird scoffing noise and just stood there while not leaf blowing and I faked a phone call bc I was uncomfortable. Like I would never have parked there again I always have a spot in my bf’s driveway but you had to call the cops on me🤷‍♀️

I’m not sure why you would want to upset your neighbors, but this will do it.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say.

No parking means no parking.

Maybe they can get out of the ticket?

It is a perfect example of petty revenge.

It is a mystery.

Maybe you should try taking the high road next time.

Or not.

