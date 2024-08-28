She And Her Fiancée Decided To Serve A Vegetarian Meal At Their Wedding, But Her Parents Think It Would Be In Poor Taste

I’ll never understand why folks get upset about what people do at their weddings.

I’m talking about food, entertainment, guest list, etc.

It’s their day and they should be able to do whatever they want!

This woman is getting some pushback from her family about having a vegetarian meal at her wedding and she wants to know if she’s doing anything wrong.

Let’s see what’s going on here…

WIBTA for having a vegetarian only wedding? “My fiancé and I (both 30s) are getting married in a couple of months. We now need to finalise our menu choices for our guests. Now, we are vegetarian. In general, we are pretty relaxed vegetarians. If we go out, we totally don’t mind if our friends/family choose meat or fish to eat, same if we visit family. As long as there is a veggie option, then great.

It is her wedding, after all…

Now back to the wedding. On looking at the choices, and given it’s our day, we thought it would be nice to have a fully vegetarian menu. My (32F) parents are paying for the meal and have been absolutely stunned by this choice. They say it’s disrespectful to people who aren’t in the vegetarian culture, and also disrespectful to our own values in terms of ensuring our friends have a nice time. They say it’s forcing our ethics on other people. My viewpoint is: it is one meal only, on our day, where I’m sure it will be delicious whatever they’re served.

What’s the big deal?

None of our friends have ever complained when coming to our house for (vegetarian) food but my parents say it’s different at a wedding because people “expect luxury food”, especially if they are travelling from abroad (many are) and apparently this needs to include meat. I am honestly torn about this. Personally I don’t mind that much if our guests eat meat but it is inconsistent with our own life choices and it is our day, so that could make it feel inauthentic. And I think the whole focus on meat thing is quite generational (my parents are in their 60s). My fiancé agrees with me but the issue is my parents are (very kindly) paying for the meal. WIBTA if I got everyone only vegetarian food?”

Check out how folks reacted to this story.

This reader said she’s NTA.

Another individual made a good point.

This individual chimed in.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this Reddit user has an idea…

Your wedding = Your rules.

It’s as simple as that.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.