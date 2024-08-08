Her Friend Bought Tickets For The Two Of Them To A Taylor Swift Concert, But Then Told Her She Was Taking Her Sister Instead

Seeing your favorite artist play live with your friend can be an experience you will remember for a lifetime.

What happens when the friend decides to give your ticket to someone else without asking first?

That’s what happened in this story.

Check it out.

AITA for disinviting a “friend” from an event after she gave my ticket to her sister? Back when Eras tour tickets were released, my friend Sadie said she would grab us tickets and I’d pay her back. We made concrete plans and I was excited.

I would be so excited!

I’ve been a Swiftie for years but haven’t seen her live. I had to sell my Rep stadium tour tickets back in the 2010s because my mom was dying and I needed the money to help pay medical bills. I booked the hotel. This past weekend I was having a little get together for a bunch of friends and Sadie was of course invited.

Heartbreaking.

At some point she pulled me aside and told me that she had news, she is leaving in September. I was heartbroken! We’ve been friends for years and I love spending time with her. I got weepy and hugged her a bunch and said that we needed to get all our thrifting trips in over the summer and hang out as much as we could.

Wait…what?

Then she broke the news that as a way to bond with her sister before she left, she was going to be taking her to the Eras tour instead. I didn’t know how to react. She stood in front of me and Venmo’d my payment back. She was like “I know you understand.” I said that this was a sneaky move and honestly really mean of her, and I don’t understand how or why she would do that to me. She got defensive and said that they were under her name and that she didn’t “owe me” anything. I was like yes, they are your tickets. Legally, you can do whatever you want. But this is still a really mean and sneaky thing to do to your friend, knowing that there is no way I will be able to get my own tickets at this point. She just kind of shrugged and said “Sorry, but I figured you’d understand.” I asked her to leave, and told her to please not come back for the 4th of July party next week. I said I needed to process this and that I’m really disappointed with her and how she’s treated me. This is a girl who I consoled through breakups, job losses, pet losses, etc.

What did she expect?

She looked shocked and asked if I was serious. She ended up stomping off and leaving and texted me later to tell me that she’s “around” if I want to apologize for making HER feel bad about taking her sister on a “bonding” trip. I’m honestly heartbroken that I’m going to be watching “my” show on a grainy livestream instead of being there in the stadium with everyone. I was looking forward to this so much. I checked the resale sites and had a sad little cry about it. I am wondering if I am completely wrong to have just uninvited her. Is that too far? If it was in, say, a month or two, I don’t think I would have. I just need time? AITA?

Rough night, she lost a friend and tickets to T-Swift.

Let’s see if the commenters have any advice for her.

This person is upset on her behalf.

Yup, cancel that hotel!

This commenter suggests taking her to court.

This person points out that she has already paid for the ticket.

Great point, it wasn’t her ticket!

What a rotten thing to do.

I don’t think she overreacted at all!

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.