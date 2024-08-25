She Called Out Her Coworker For Being Nosy About Her Type 1 Diabetes, So She Asked Her To Not Test Her Glucose Around Her

For people with type 1 diabetes, keeping tabs on your blood sugar is a routine and preventive part of life, not something you just check in a crisis.

This person explained this to a curious and concerned coworker, but it could have gone over better.

Regardless, she decided the other person’s discomfort didn’t mean she should change her routine.

Check out how the drama unfolded.

AITA For checking my blood glucose in front of my coworker? I have type 1 diabetes, which requires me to manually administer my own insulin as well as closely monitor my blood glucose with a sensor on my arm and an app on my phone. Recently, while I was at work, I manually scanned my arm sensor with my phone to get an updated reading of my blood glucose. I do this fairly regularly.

Then L starts to get on hers nerves.

My coworker “L” was near me as I did this, and asked me if I was okay, as she always does when she sees me scan my sensor. She is intrusive and I don’t like it. So I told L that yes, I am ok and I will let her know if my blood glucose is low or if I am feeling unwell. L said that she only asks because she’s a very caring person, and that she’s concerned about me.

But talking to her only made things more tense.

She added that if that’s how I feel she will “never ever ask me how I am feeling ever again.” I told her that my blood glucose and how I’m feeling isn’t really any of her business. So she said that I shouldn’t scan my sensor in front of her anymore. This isn’t practical, so I will anyway. AITA?

Here’s what people are saying.

She sounds like a classic narcissist.

I agree. This reminded me of Kathy Bates’ character in Misery.

Sounds simple enough! But that means they can’t play the hero unless you’re in a crisis.

Great idea. It’s true.

That’s what narcissists do. I hope they don’t work together anymore.

It’s not about you!

Shocker for some, I suppose.

