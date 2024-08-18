Her Friend’s Future Stepdaughter’s Was Purposefully Rude And Wouldn’t Pass The Ketchup, So She Puts Her In Her Place And It Starts A Fight

It is a generally accepted fact that teenagers can be really difficult as they’re discovering new things and emotions from themselves.

However, if someone is purposely being rude and disrespectful to a good friend, we can have trouble accepting it.

In this story, a woman confronted a teenager about her rude behavior.

Read the story so you can take sides, too!

AITA for correcting my friends stepdaughter to be I (55F) met my friend’s stepdaughter-to-be (14) yesterday. I introduced myself, and told her it was nice to meet her. I had heard she was amazing by multiple people, and I was looking forward to meeting her.

The girl is completely being rude.

She ignored me and didn’t answer. I thought maybe she didn’t hear me, so I repeated. She put in earbuds to emphasize she’s ignoring me, and she walked off. She’s deliberately being rude and, apparently, doesn’t care to meet me. She’s not my future stepdaughter, so she doesn’t have to like me. It’s her choice. I chose not to be part of the drama and left it be.

She noticed that the girl was ignoring everyone.

We all went out to dinner as planned. There were 9 of us total, and I, unfortunately, ended up seated next to her at the table. Wonderful dinner aside from her ignoring everyone equally.

She then reached for the ketchup after the stepdaughter wouldn’t give it to her.

Anyway, I asked her to please pass the ketchup when she was done using it. She ignored me, and set it just out of my reach after she used it. I asked again, no reaction. So I reached over her to get it.

The girl had a meltdown!

She started yelling at me for getting in her personal space! I told her that I’d asked her twice, and she had ignored me both times. I’d kind of had it at that point. I then added that next time, simply pass the ketchup or don’t be upset when someone reaches for it. She went into complete meltdown mode.

Now, guests are taking sides, and she wants to know if she’s in the wrong here.

Now, apparently to some, I’m the bad guy here as she’s a child. A few others thought I handled it well. So AITA here or is my friend’s future stepdaughter a mess? I’m literally posting on AITA over a ketchup incident. If you were wondering, she is not on the spectrum, I am. That’s why I’m asking. Thank you!

What do you think? Let’s find out how other people reacted to this story.

Teenagers can be tough!

Sometimes they need to hear the hard truth.

