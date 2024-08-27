Sibling Couldn’t Keep A Straight Face At Her Sister’s Baby Name Reveal, So She’s Uninvited From All Family Dinners

When a family dinner turns into a baby name reveal, the last thing you’d expect is a laugh-out-loud reaction.

Or the last thing you’d want, maybe.

But when the name is that unconventional, some reactions are hard to suppress—even if they get you uninvited to future family events.

Read on for the story!

AITA For laughing at the name my sister chose for her baby? For context, I (28F) attended a family dinner with my mom, dad and sister (26F) yesterday. My sister is due to give birth soon and decided this dinner would be the perfect time to announce the name she chose for her first child. My sister has always been obsessed with aesthetics, her whole house is beige and rather depressing if I’m honest. The whole nursery she built for baby is beige and grey and will not accept colourful gifts for the baby. I can tell her husband hates it but he won’t admit it.

To each their own, I suppose.

Now here is the issue, I am very prone to laughing at inappropriate times. I am autistic and find it hard to filter what I say and my emotions, which can lead to me reacting to things in ways that can offend people. I didn’t think this would cause issues, until she revealed the name of her baby. So, we are all done with our dinner, we are looking at my sister as announces her baby will be named.

The suspense is killing me.

Brookleeigh-Willow Rose [Insert Surname, not including it for privacy] Spelled EXACTLY like that. And then I burst out laughing, and said ‘You cannot be serious.’ I am now banned from all family dinners. Is the name really that bad? Was I really a massive a**hole?

It’s one thing to have an unusual name taste, but laughing in your sister’s face about it?

This story got mixed reactions on Reddit.

This person says she is a you-know-what, even if the name is pretty bad.

This person says the reaction could’ve been better, but she isn’t the AH.

And this person says everyone is at fault.

When your reaction to a baby name lands you in family exile, maybe it’s time to work on that poker face.

But…it was pretty bad.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.