She Didn’t Invite Her Childless Friend To Her Twins’ Birthday Party This Year And It Hurt Her Feelings, So Her Husband Thinks They Should Throw A New Party Just For Them But She Disagrees

The thing about inviting people to events is that some friends may expect they’ll be invited to all of them.

These friends will also probably take it personally that they were not be included.

Keep reading to see how it happened in this story despite logical reasoning behind it.

AITA for not inviting my child free friend to my twins’ birthday party? My twins are now at an age where they will remember their birthday, so I wanted the guest list for their party to reflect who they would want. Previously I have invited my friends and their kids to the twins’ birthdays, including childfree friends, as honorary aunties and uncles. In addition to their friends, I also invited a few family friends who had kids around my twins’ age.

Like any guest list, this one becomes complicated.

I didn’t include the childfree friends as I was being charged per person for the soft play area turning up and wanted to limit costs. I got a call from my child free friend Lily who mentioned that a mutual friend told her about the twins’ birthday and she was upset she wasn’t invited as their auntie.

Her explanation was simple, but OP was the only one to see it in black and white.

I explained to her it was a soft play centre and that was a kid activity.

The twins’ have their own friends that they wanted and I didn’t want them to feel like it was my party. My husband thinks we should throw a family party fans invite the child free friends to compromise, but I don’t think we did anything wrong.

Here’s what people are saying.

This was a common opinion: if you got something every year before, you’re entitled to it again. Nope. Sorry.

Yikes that would be different baggage, but baggage nonetheless.

I am also a childfree friend and I would totally understand and not take it personally. People need to stop making everything about themselves.

Fair question. I remember my fifth birthday party I shared with my twin. It was chaotic. Haha.

It sounds like it. You can’t really combine the two without people getting bored or frazzled.

It’s not all about you, honorary aunties.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.