Her Family Excluded Her From Vacation So She Didn’t Like Instagram Posts, And Now Her Mom Thinks She’s Being Rude

AITA for ignoring my cousins and their IG posts after being excluded from the family vacation? I, 32f, am being called “rude” for not liking my cousin’s instagram post of the family vacation I was excluded from. Since I was a little kid, my family (mom, brother and dad) has always gone on a beach vacation to the same spot with my cousins (family of 6), where we would all share a house together.

My aunt and uncle always stayed an extra week, and often had other guests come during that time. Over the last decade, both my brother and dad passed away. Since then, my mom and I were always still invited, and would go on this family vacation, which always happened to be over my brother’s birthday. It was always very therapeutic and truly some of the only times I felt true joy over the years, in part because it was only time I felt like I had a family.

This past year, my cousin’s family grew a lot with new fiancés and children, and ultimately, my mom and I weren’t invited on the trip. While I understand the family is now too big, I can’t help but wonder why we couldn’t have figured something out, whether it be a second house or switching between the weeks. The fact that we were excluded has been weighing on my heart, as if there’s no place for me anywhere in that family anymore.

I feel even more hurt that none of my cousins (who I thought were like my sisters), bothered to reach out to me to tell me they were going or say “I wish so much you were here, we miss you,” or anything. Instead, it’s just been silence. I only found out they went when, right before my brother’s birthday, my cousin posted an Instagram documenting the trip.

I was bawling when I saw it, and my heart still hurts from being excluded and missing out. Needless to say, I didn’t “like” the post. Somehow, my mom and I got to talking about it and she asked me if I liked my cousins post. I told her no way, and I doubt anyone would notice. She me feel incredibly guilty and wrong, I think her exact words were that it was “very rude of me”. I’m honestly upset with them, and have no interest in talking to any of them for the time being. Apparently am in the wrong for that, too. AITA?

