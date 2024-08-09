She Found Her Clothes Soaking Wet On A Machine, So She Removed The Laundry That Replaced Hers And Put It On The Floor

Selfishness tends to rear its ugly head in shared living arrangements.

College dorms are a perfect example and the normal rules of civilization don’t necessarily apply here.

Fortunately for this quick-thinking resident, she restored her laundry and her dignity in just a few minutes. Check out how she did it.

College Laundry Revenge My college dorm had shared laundry spaces with a bunch of students. You put $1 in coins in and got 48 minutes of dryer time. The dryers really sucked and very rarely fully dried your clothes after the 48 minutes and when the timer finished, you could only pay by another full 48 minutes.

There is a workaround for this, but it didn’t work this time.

However, if you added an extra quarter while it was still running, you could get an extra 12 minutes, which was usually enough to finish the drying. That was my plan, as usual. But when I went to the laundry room after 45 minutes, I found my clothes soaking wet on top of the machine.

A soggy solution stared at her in the face.

And someone else’s laundry was in the machine with over 48 minutes on the machine timer. So I took the rest of the extra dry time on the machine and she came back to find her soaking wet clothes scattered allllllll over the floor. And by all over the floor, I mean ALLLLL over the floor. Underwear between machines… Oh it felt good.

Here’s what people are saying.

I’m SO glad I didn’t have to deal with this. It sounds so frustrating.

I bet! Look after yourself. Who else will?

It’s a good lesson, but I bet she’ll do this again.

Very lucky. Especially if someone put a flammable chemical on the laundry.

Creative. I like it. I wonder if I could get a rye and ginger there.

I wonder who did this and why.

