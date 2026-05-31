Her Neighbor’s Birds Wouldn’t Stop Screaming. Her Unhinged Solution Escalated the Entire Apartment Feud

Imagine living next to a neighbor who has a loud bird that makes noise in the middle of the night. Would you put up with it, talk to the neighbor about it, or try to take more drastic measures to get the bird to either be quiet or leave?

In this story, someone who lives in an apartment owns a loud bird. A lot of the neighbors are upset about it, but one neighbor decides to take drastic measures to end the noise.

I have to admit that this story hits rather close to home. I used to live in a house next to a neighbor with a really loud bird. They kept it right on the other side of the fence from our house, and we ended up taking pretty drastic measures to get the bird to be quiet. But that’s a tale for a different day. Today’s tale takes place in an apartment, and I honestly wish I had thought of this revenge strategy back when I was dealing with my own bird noise drama.

Let’s read all about it.

My neighbor had a very loud bird… I moved into an apartment in the first floor of a complex. My next-door neighbor owned a large bird (looked to be over 18″) that made loud noises most of the day and often throughout the night. My roommate and I approached the neighbor (Bird Owner, or BO) a few times over the course of 6 months asking him to please keep his bird quiet. BO said he would the first few times, but then would just tell us to mind our “own freaking business” after that.

Other neighbors were annoyed by the bird too.

We would speak with other tenants in the building as we would see them in the hallways and in the parking lot and they had issues with BO for the incessant bird squawking too. I called the management office to file a complaint, and they said they would need to investigate – which they eventually did. Unfortunately, the bird was quiet when the ‘investigator’ came out, and nobody in BO’s apartment answered the door. So, nothing came of it.

Management was no help.

The squawking continued day and night and I recorded some of it and played it to the management office while filing another complaint. They said there was no way to prove that the recording I played was from BO, and that they needed to witness the noise disturbance first hand. Traditional channels were not working, so I decided to try something different.

Now, she’s communicating with the bird!

I looked up what type of bird this was and found recordings online of the different sounds they made. I located the sound that meant, “Warning! Predators in the area! Hide and be silent!” I put the speakers from my home audio system against the wall that was adjacent to BO’s apartment and every time that damn bird began to squawk I would play the “WARNING!” bird call at full volume. The bird would shut up for 15-30 minutes. This went on for a while, but it was by no means a perfect solution, as the bird would still squawk at random times and wake me up at night.

The neighbors didn’t know she was playing recordings.

I ran into some of my other neighbors and we got to talking again about the annoying bird. They told me that the bird was getting louder and completely out of hand. I realized that they were not only complaining about the bird’s actual noises, but the “WARNING” recordings I was playing. This gave me an idea. I searched for more recordings made by this particular breed of bird and began playing them loudly to see how the bird would react.

And the bird definitely reacted!

There was one specific sound that incited rage in the bird and it would go nuts for 30 minutes or more. I began playing this sound randomly throughout the day at times I knew BO was home – the bird would go crazy and squawk loudly every time, and BO could do nothing to stop it. I heard BO yelling at the bird, banging on the bird’s cage, and then other people yelling at each other from that apartment. This was AMAZING! I could ruin their day!

It got pretty intense.

So I started playing the rage sound a few times every night, and the bird would go insane. I heard people yelling, items being thrown, and over all of it, the bird completely losing its mind. After a few days of doing this it sort of lost its sheen, so I called the management team and filed another complaint stating that the bird was making the noise RIGHT now, and that they needed to send someone to investigate. The person on the phone said that they were already planning on sending someone due to the large number of complaints they had received over the past few days, and that they would be out within 10 minutes.

Finally!

I got off the phone and played the rioting bird call – the crazy bird reacted just like before and went NUTS. The investigator showed up soon after, the bird still screaming, and they had their evidence. A week later BO was gone, and so was that bird.

But then they saw the inside of the apartment!

The vacated apartment was left DESTROYED. The apartment management had crews in and out of that place for weeks ripping out carpeting and flooring, replacing damaged drywall, appliances, and fixtures. They had kept the bird in the bathroom, in and out of a large cage, and everything was covered in bird droppings. What I learned: A bird in the bathtub is worth two fists in your face.

Wow! That was one way to get the bird out.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighbors who can’t get along because of a totally legal gate.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person feels bad for the bird.

Birds aren’t cheap.

This is true.

One person expected it to end differently.

I bet the bird owners wonder what happened to make their bird act up so much more than it had previously. I hope they were able to move somewhere else that was not another apartment. A bird like that shouldn’t be kept in an apartment. They need land where the bird can make all the noise it wants without bothering anyone.

Honestly, I think it should be illegal to sell a bird to someone who is going to keep it in an apartment. It’s not fair to the bird or any of the neighbors.

The revenge was very clever. I’m definitely impressed with how well it worked. I never would’ve thought to try communicating with the bird in it’s own bird sound language in order to get it to react.

I’m very impressed with this revenge. I’m going to remember it in case I ever live near a loud bird again.