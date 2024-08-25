She Resented Sharing Her Birthday With A Male Cousin, So One Year She Requested A Princess Cake For Them Both

A person’s birthday is the one day of the year when it’s supposed to be all about them.

The one day you can get all of the attention without seeming selfish.

So sharing that special day with someone else can definitely be a bummer.

In this case, a girl was forced to share her birthday with a more outgoing cousin, and eventually, she decided to do something about it.

Read the full story below!

Enjoy your princess cake I (30F) and my male cousin were born in July in the same week. My aunt was really cheap, so she would cry over how difficult their economic circumstances were, and how she couldn’t afford a birthday party for my cousin.

Her aunt didn’t contribute much to the joint party.

My mom, being a kindhearted woman, agreed to have a joint party for my cousin and me since the attendees were mostly family. My aunt’s idea of a joint party was taking all the credit and asking for gifts, while contributing as little as possible. Think bringing a pack of paper plates and napkins.

They even had to share a birthday cake.

On the first shared birthday, my mother decorated everything in clowns since it was a gender-neutral and kid-friendly option. I was a little bit blindsided when cousin was put next to me when they brought out the cake, and were singing happy birthday. When my brothers had their cakes, they didn’t have to share them with anybody else.

No one ever asked her if she was ok with it.

Next birthday, it happened again, and I started to feel bad. My cousin was way more popular than me and had a lot of friends that were coming to the shared birthday party. And instead of being my special day, it felt like I was the one interrupting his birthday.

So then, she thought about choosing a girly theme for the party.

Next year comes around, and 8-year-old me decides to throw a tantrum: I want a princess party! I cried until I got my mom to decorate with pink balloons, had a Disney princess in the paper invitations, and the best part: a pink, girly birthday cake in front of me and my cousin. It was a bit awkward, but at least I got to feel like a princess in my day.

She emphasized how cheap her aunt is.

You would think having your guests singing happy birthday to your kid in front of a princess cake will be enough for you to bring your own cake to a shared birthday party. But have I mentioned my aunt was cheap? She had money to pay for a private school for her children and go on annual trips to the beach, but was too poor for a birthday celebration.

Now, year after year, she would just request girly-themed cakes from her mom.

For my 9th birthday. I decided to don’t ask for any special decorations (no pink balloons this time) so that year, my aunt could pretend it was his boy’s birthday party… Until my mom brought my Barbie birthday cake to the table. I didn’t even like Barbies at that point. I just asked for the girliest cake I could think of to embarrass my cousin. For my 10th birthday, I was thinking about what other unabashedly feminine cake I could ask for until my mom told me she wasn’t doing shared birthdays anymore.

Genius, eh?

