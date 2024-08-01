Her Neighbors Were Fighting But She Wanted To Check Her Mail. Now They’re Calling Her Out For Wanting To Watch Their Argument.

So, here’s the deal: a young couple moved in across the street from a few months ago, and their constant screaming matches are basically their neighbor’s new soundtrack.

AITA for checking the mail while the neighbors were fighting? A young couple (early twenties) moved in across the street from my boyfriend and I a few months ago. They fight constantly. It’s always the girlfriend screaming at the guy while he just silently takes care of their kid.

Yesterday I was heading to a doctors appointment and I needed to check if my new insurance card had arrived. There is a treatment I’m on a waitlist for and I can’t start it till they have a copy of my insurance which has been a huge headache to work with. I’ve been waiting for months for this treatment so it’s a pretty big deal that I get my card to then as soon as humanly possible. Before I went to the mailbox I saw the neighbors in another one of their fights standing right next to the mailboxes.

My boyfriend told me to just wait and check the mail after my appointment to avoid getting involved in their drama. He said we can just drop the card off at the clinic later if it had arrived. I didn’t want to do this because I didn’t want to risk delaying things any longer since this is a treatment I really really need. Unfortunately when I went to the mailbox the girlfriend started berating me about “enjoying the show.” I told her I didn’t care about what’s going on with them I just needed to get the mail and then I went back inside.

My boyfriend called me a jerk for involving myself and kept saying I told you so. He thinks it’s going to cause problems with them. Personally I don’t really care because I got my card and their lease is up in a few months anyway. We also have security cameras so if the girlfriend tried anything we’d have it all on tape. AITA?

