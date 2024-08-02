She Once Made A Comment About A Woman Wearing A Bikini At A Water Park, And Now It’s Coming Home To Roost

To each their own, right?

AITA for wearing a 1 piece suit to a water park? “I (42F) am “Aunt” to 3boys (D-16, D2-12 & D3-10). Their mother who was my bff passed away 9yrs ago which was devastating. Their dad, Paul(43M) coped & managed pretty well.

I have stepped in as their “Aunt” & semi co-parent. I’m on emergency forms, school pick-up & done teacher consults when he has to work. Before anyone asks, no there’s never been anything between Paul & I. Paul has dated a little & recently got a GF, Kelli(33F), he’s been w/6mo. She’s met the boys but he’s taking it slow with them; letting them choose how much they see her. The boys seem to like her & I haven’t heard any problems (and I would). D2 turns 13 this week & asked to go to the waterpark for the day w/all of us & friends, then go to my house to BBQ. So Paul, Kelli, Me, the boys & friends (10 kids total) are going tomorrow. Paul asked before inviting Kelli & all 3 boys said it was fine. I just got a text from D asking what I’m wearing to the park & I answered a bathing suit. He asked 1 or 2 piece. I said 1 piece w/shorts cause it’s comfortable to me at a water park. He said “I thought so.”

Soon Kelli calls asking why I felt it’s OK to tell the boys to judge; body shame her. I had no clue what she’s talking about; I asked her to explain. She’s ranting that she showed Paul the bikini she plans to wear, D2 saw it & freaked out cause it was so small and went to his older brother. D texted me & then went to them saying he thought what she planned to wear was inappropriate for a day at a waterpark w/kids. That I never did that & said I laughed at women who wore bikinis there. To explain-We made a joke 1 time a few yrs ago cause a woman lost her top many times at the park till an employee made her put a shirt on. This is when I said that’s why I wear a 1 piece here. Never once did I shame or laugh at her.

Now she’s yelling at me that I’m jealous cause I can’t wear a bikini anymore & I need to stop telling the boys to body shame her. I tried to explain that neither of those things are true. I can & do wear bikinis at the pool/beach & I have never body shamed or encouraged it. But if the 13 y/o boy is upset by this & is telling you it makes him uncomfortable for her to wear this in front of him & his friends on his birthday maybe she should listen & pick something else to wear. Having a relationship & being around kids is sometimes doing things you don’t want to. At which point she called me names & hung up.

I texted Paul asking if our plans were to still on for tomorrow. He said “There’s drama but it will be handled, maybe just watch what you say around her if she even comes.” The boys are texting about the argument happening between them. And D2 is saying if she insists on wearing that he’s gonna tell their dad he doesn’t want her to come. I honestly don’t know if I did anything wrong here. So AITA? Is there something I could have done different?”

