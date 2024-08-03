She Planned On Taking Her Grandkids To The Pool, But One Of Them Wouldn’t Listen And Ruined The Trip For Everyone

Kids have a mind of their own.

Some are well-behaved, while others constantly push the boundaries to see what they can get away with.

How would you react if you were taking a group of children out for fun, and one refused to listen after being warned multiple times?

Would you take them anyway so the others are not unfairly punished? Or would you make an example of the unruly child?

In the following story, a grandma finds herself in this situation and decides that she’s had enough.

Let’s see what happened.

AITA for not siding with my wife and agreeing with my mother after she did a group punishment that made my middle child unliked by the other kids My mother babysits almost all of the grandkids three times a week in the summer. I am very grateful she does this and it saves us a ton of money. In total she watches about 7 kids, and one of those kids is my middle child son, Jamie. Jamie is a lot sometimes. He is 8 years old, and compared to his younger sister, he is less behaved. My mother has talked to my wife and me multiple times about him. She has recommended timeouts. Overall, he doesn’t behave much better after them. We have both talked to him about it, but there has been no improvement.

Here’s where Jamie messes up.

This is the issue. My mom was going to take all the kids to the pool with my dad. Jamie would not stop goofing around. He would run around, grab the other kids’ pool stuff, and be loud and annoying in general. My mom told him that if he didn’t stop, no one would be going to the pool. He didn’t stop, and she held true to her word. The rest of the day, all of the kids were mad at him. I picked them both up and she informed me above what happened. Mom told me he behaved the rest of the day after that. Jamie was very upset about no one liking him, and the kids basically ignored him. Even my youngest was mad at him.

Some lessons are best learned the hard way.

My mother told me that he needs to learn how his actions affect other people, and I agree with her. I am 100 percent fine with her using social dynamics to get him to behave. It also seemed to work, she plans to take the kids to pool on Friday. I told my wife what happened, and she is mad that my other did this. We had an argument, and she thinks I am a big jerk for agreeing with my mom. AITA?

Wow! The other kids had every right to be upset with him.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit had to say about this situation.

It’s natural for a mother to get upset over something like this, but he should have listened.

Bet he will next time!

