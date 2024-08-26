Bride Wanted To Have A Specific Color Scheme For Her Wedding Day, But When Her Sister Didn’t Comply She Kicked Her Out

When a relationship is rocky, very little can send it over the breaking point.

Even a color can end things — even at a wedding.

Keep reading and you’ll see how this played out with this person and her sister at her wedding.

AITA for kicking my sister out of my wedding because she did not follow the color scheme? Now that I make good money, I do things I missed as a child. I take fancy vacations and throw elaborate parties as I please. My wedding was no exception. My fiancée “Kip” and I wanted everything to be perfect and we thought it would be fun to have a color scheme.

It comes to light that they have even less in common than they thought.

When my spoiled adopted sister Jen found out what we selected, she was mad because she was used to getting her own way. I didn’t know this, but she hates yellow and said it “washes her out.” She told me under no circumstances would she wear yellow. I shrugged and said that was fine. I would just kick her out if she did not wear yellow.

Her sister thought she was bluffing, but she was mistaken.

There was no further discussion, but on my wedding day Jen came in a purple dress. I told her to leave immediately. The color scheme was perfect and she ruined it. Jen refused to leave until I threatened to call security. The rest of the wedding went smoothly, but afterwards my parents were furious with me for kicking Jen out. AITA?

Here’s what people are saying.

Well said. It might seem trivial, but it could be a power play.

True, but you need to know manipulation when you see it. People don’t see it when they look at everything as no big deal.

Kids today call this “main character syndrome.”

I don’t think that’s the point, though. She knows manipulation and did what she had to do to prevent it.

Agreed. At first I thought it was just for the bridal party. Also, putting blue and yellow side by side would look weird to me.

Who cares if a color “washes you out”….

