She Was Uncomfortable Letting Her Creepy Neighbor In From The Rain, And Now He Wants Her To Pay The Consequences

Rain can be a pain, especially when you’re stuck outside in it.

But what happens when someone in need asks you for help, and you’re not sure if you should say yes?

This story is about a young woman who faced that exact situation when a creepy neighbor knocked on her door asking for shelter from the rain.

Here are the details!

AITA for forcing my neighbor to sit in the rain for several hours So I am a 20 year old female who lives alone. Due to this reason I am understandably cautious. A few days ago, my neighbor knocked on my door. He is at least 40 years old and I do not know anything about him but his name and which house he lives in so when I opened my door I kept the chain in place and would only speak to him through that. I should note it was pouring rain.

Sounds like the start of a horror film.

He apologized for bothering me and said his key had been misplaced. He had apparently called for someone to unlock the door but they would not be there for a few hours. He asked if he could come in my house to get out of the rain. It’s important to note he does not have a car to sit in and our houses don’t have porches. We also live kinda out in the sticks so I was the only neighbor within walking distance to ask. He also referred to me as beautiful instead of my actual name and it creeped me out.

Understandable.

Here’s where I may be the jerk. I refused. I wasn’t rude or slammed the door in his face or anything. I politely said that I didn’t know him enough to let him in my home for several hours and I was sorry. I know it was a crappy situation for him to sit in the rain for several hours but I just truly was not comfortable with it. He got slightly angry and threatened to send me his medical bills if he got sick and the bill for his laundry.

Relax, dude.

I do feel terrible however because I was able to see he was out there for several hours before a locksmith came. My friends are divided. Some say it was an exceptional situation and I was a *****, but others say that I didn’t know him it’s my house and I was being safe. AITA?

Things are stormy between neighbors, and now Redditors are chiming in to weigh the options.

Was she right to keep her guard up, or should she have helped a man in need?

Reddit says no.

This person says she did the right thing.

This person agrees.

This person reminds us that rain is just water.

Safety first, even if it means leaving a neighbor out in the rain.

I imagine he was pretty mad, though.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.