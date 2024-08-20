She’s 35 Weeks Pregnant And Wants Her Mother-In-Law To Stay At A Hotel, But Her Family Says She’s Being Terribly Rude

When you’re nine months pregnant and feeling like a beached whale, the last thing you want is house guests.

AITA for asking my MIL to stay in a hotel when she comes to visit next month? I (27F) am currently pregnant with my husband (29M) and my’s first child. Both of our parents live in different states than we do, so my mom is flying in to host a baby shower at my grandparent’s house who live nearby. My MIL wants to fly in for the baby shower too. She, however, does not have any family in the area. My husband and I live in a small townhome with 3 bedrooms (our room, his office where he works from home, and a nursery).

The living space is relatively small, and all we have for guest accommodations would be a blow up bed in the nursery, which would take up the entire room. I also have not been having the easiest pregnancy, and having been dealing with a lot of fatigue and other unpleasant symptoms during this third trimester, and will be 35 weeks along when it is my baby shower. My MIL texted me that she was excited to come to the baby shower, and asked “Can I stay at your place? I can get a hotel if it is an inconvenience and makes things easier.”

I responded saying “Considering the space of our house and how I haven’t been feeling great this pregnancy, a hotel might be best, if that is okay with you!” I never heard back after that (it’s been 2 weeks), and I thought everything was okay until my sister-in-law called me last night. She said that MIL was upset that my husband and I weren’t letting her stay with us and forcing her to pay for a hotel.

I thought it would be okay to ask her to stay in a hotel since she offered it up in her first text, and I am really not feeling up to hosting and entertaining. Am I the jerk in this situation? I still have not heard anything from MIL herself since our initial texts.

