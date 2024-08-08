‘Someone has the Chase phone number and has all of her account information.’ – Her Roommate Was Scammed Out Of $3,000 And Chase Bank Won’t Pay Her Back For The Fraud

This is the stuff that keeps people up at night…

We all know that there are a lot of scammers out there doing everything they possibly can to try to take your hard-earned money away from you, but you might not be aware of the fact that your bank might now always have your back when it comes to getting ripped off.

A woman named Sam shared a video and talked to viewers about what happened to her roommate Annie and it’ll make you pretty upset.

Sam explained, “Four months ago in January, my roommate gets a call from Chase Bank. Like, the same number that’s on the back of your credit card.”

The man on the other end of the line asked Annie questions about her bank account information and told her that there was some suspicious activity going on. The man who claimed he worked for Chase also told her that someone tried to send her money via a wire transfer and that she needed to cancel it.

Sam said, “Towards the end of the conversation, she’s starting to realize that she thinks that this guy actually just walked her through a transfer from her account.”

Annie kept the man on the phone because she was sure that he was a scammer and she went to a Chase Bank location. The workers at the bank didn’t know how to help her.

Sam explained, “My roommate is sitting there for about 45 minutes when she starts getting so anxious that she is sitting in Chase Bank and calls Chase Bank herself. She gets through to the fraud department on her phone before the people at the bank.”

Because of the time that had elapsed, the transfer did go through and Annie had been scammed out of $3,000.

Sam said, “Had the people at the bank known what they were doing, they would have been able to stop the transfer instead of wasting 45 minutes trying to figure out who to talk to.”

Annie spent months trying to get her money back and ran into one dead end after another…and she was eventually told by a bank employee that they couldn’t find her claim at all.

Annie tried to plead her case to a manager at Chase and was laughed at and told that what she claimed happened didn’t take place.

Sam said, “My roommate, who is the sweetest, most unassuming person who would give her jacket off of her back to anyone in the street, comes home today crying because of Lori at Chase Bank. I’m not happy.”

She added, “Not only is it a question of bank security, how someone has the Chase phone number and has all of her account information, but also how they could’ve helped her at Chase, and they had enough time to help her, they were just unable to because they didn’t know how to talk to.”

What a nightmare!

Here’s the video.

And here’s how people reacted.

This TikTokker spoke up.

Another viewer chimed in.

And this person shared their thoughts.

That’s so sketchy of Chase!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁