Someone Keeps Stealing Treats From Their Lunches At Work, So They Come Up With A Messy Way To Reveal The Thief

One of the benefits of working from home is that you don’t have to worry about someone stealing part of your lunch, unless your dog or cat can open the fridge door.

At work, you may never catch the culprit. Fortunately, this story is different.

Read about how the people in this story found the means to detect and smoke him out.

You want to steal my desert? How about a mouth full of ink to go with it? At work, people began to notice that their dessert would be missing out of their lunches. Then we came up with a plan. Because we work at a meat packing plant, we have syringes for injecting filling.

The procedure is delicate, but goes well.

So we used the syringe to suck out as much of the cream filling as possible through the packaging and injected them full of thick, blue ink. It left a hole in the package about the 1/8″ in size, but was otherwise unnoticeable. We then put them in our lunches and waited.

Their patience is rewarded with quite a surprise.

Then we see it is the plant manager. His lips and chin were covered in the blue ink and it had run down the front of his shirt and was even on his hands. He didn’t show his face back out on the production floor for several days and our desserts and candy stopped disappearing from our lunches.

Here’s what people are saying.

Greed has no bounds. There are a lot of people like this.

I’m glad it stopped, but this one seems a bit dangerous. It could make someone very ill.

I’m sure it does. It’s like every office has one.

Whoa, time warp! I totally remember that song. What a funny image.

This is why I could never do something like this. Plus, it can get tricky legally.

I’d put a combination lock on my lunch bag.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.