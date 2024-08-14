Son Sells His Old Cars To His Parents For $1, But They Gave One To His Jobless Brother And He Sold It For Thousands. Now He Wants Them To Sign A Clever Purchase Contract For The Next Car He Gives Them.

When you give someone a luxury gift, I think it’s normal that you expect them to keep it and use it for themselves, right?

AITA for telling my parents they had to sell my vehicle back to me. My parents love all their kids. They just have a soft spot for my somewhat useless brother. He can’t win. He is almost 30, and he has never had a steady job. Just a series of joe jobs. Wearing a name tag and a hat.

OP is fond of giving his preloved cars to his parents.

Whenever I buy myself a new car, I give my old one to my parents. I could trade them in, but I can afford to help my parents out. My cars are usually six years old, and maybe have 30,000 miles. I rarely drive.

However, the Jeep he handed down to them, they gave to his brother.

The last car I gave them was a Jeep Patriot. It was loaded. I could have traded it in for $9,000. Instead, I sold it to my dad for $1. He had it for six months before he gave it to my brother. My brother sold it for $12,000. I could have done that. My whole idea was for my parents to have a good car with no maintenance issues.

He talked to them about signing a contract, but they wouldn’t agree.

I just got a new Bronco, so I talked to my parents. I said that the only way I would give them the Ram was if we had a contract stating that if they sold it in the next five years, they had to sell it back to me for $1. They said that I was treating them like children, and that once it was their truck they could do whatever they wanted. I agreed that was fair.

So, OP sold his truck instead of giving it to his parents.

I sold my truck privately, and got $27,000 for it. I used that as part of my purchase of my new Bronco. My dad saw my new vehicle, and asked when I was going to drop off the truck. I told him I sold it. He and my mom are upset because they are now driving a 12-year-old Kia crap.

Now, his parents think he can’t keep his word.

That’s not really my problem. I tried to help them, and it wasn’t good enough for them. My parents think I went back on my word. I never promised them anything. I only ever offer them a deal.

