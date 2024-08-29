His Friend’s Ex Got Custody Of His Daguther, But Is Involved In Numerous Illegal Activities. So A Supportive Friends Got Evidence To Expose Her So Justice Is Served.

You’ve got to have good friends in this world. If not, there might be some days when no one has your back.

This man’s bitter divorce left him fighting a losing battle for custody of his daughter, but a group of tight-knit friends rallied together to help him.

They knew they needed more evidence of the ex’s bad behavior, so they set out to get it.

Read on for the full story!

Helping my friends custody battle! I’m not sure if this is actually petty revenge, straight-up revenge, or just justice! So my friend went through a nasty divorce, and he lost a lot. Anyhow, he was in a very bad custody battle for his daughter. The judge was very biased.

The friend showed what he thought was solid evidence.

My friend showed pictures of his ex’s place with illegal materials on her coffee table when he picked his daughter up during the court case. The judge told him and his crappy lawyer at the time he had no right to take pictures in her house.

It became clear he didn’t have the best representation in court.

His crappy lawyer said nothing, and he got reprimanded for his outburst. After he told myself and other friends of this, we all pooled money together to get him a better lawyer. That lawyer petitioned for another judge. Here’s where my petty revenge came in.

An unsavory character in his life ended up being the secret weapon he didn’t know he needed.

I have a coworker who is dirty. He pays to see women all the time and brags about them at work and shows pictures and videos of them. My coworker has hidden cameras all over his apartment. I normally don’t care about my coworkers’ escapades, but one day, my coworker kept bothering about his new super hot chick, so I caved and looked at his new video.

It reveals a shocking discovery.

Low and behold, it’s my friend’s ex. I tell my coworker I’d like a copy of the video. He had no shame and sent it to me. I forwarded it to my friend, but his new lawyer says the video lacked context. They need more definitive proof of her actions. So I went back to my coworker and asked how he met her, and he gave me her ad. My friends lawyer said he needed more because anyone can post an ad.

So they called in more support.

So, through myself and other friends, we pooled enough money for a PI. It took 2 months, but we got enough evidence of her illegal activity with her crappy new bf.

Finally, the court system got it right.

My friend has full custody now and she is in jail for child abuse and neglect.

Justice has been served!

What did Reddit have to say?

He’s a hero for helping out his friend!

These friends really went above and beyond in a time of need.

Whatever you call it, this redditor is glad it happened.

Hopefully the child was spared a great deal of trauma.

What began as a bitter custody battle concluded with the truth prevailing and his ex facing the consequences of her actions.

It’s always a great day when the truth comes to light.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.