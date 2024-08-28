Teacher Sent A Mom A $370 Venmo Request Because Her Son Was Out of Control In Her Classroom. – ‘Charging me $80 for missing puzzle pieces that my son apparently lost.’

I wonder if this is a regular thing these days…

A mom named Bri posted a video on TikTok and told a pretty wild tale that has to be seen to be believed.

Bri showed viewers that her son’s teacher sent her a Venmo request for a whopping $370 for all the things her son allegedly broke in her classroom.

Bri said, “This is not a normal thing that teachers do. Maybe it is, but look at this email she sent to all of the parents. I asked for a list of the items with the cost of everything Tatum broke. I get that teachers aren’t paid enough, but charging me $80 for missing puzzle pieces that my son apparently lost?”

She added, “Why kind of puzzles is she buying? Also charging him for a chair that broke. Maybe the school should buy sturdier chairs. I don’t think I’m going to pay this. I think there’s a lot of parents that agree with me in his class, but let me know what you think.”

I’m predicting this kid will spend some time in detention in the future…

Let’s see what she had to say.

Not gonna lie… that kid sounds like a terror!

