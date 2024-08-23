August 23, 2024 at 11:21 am

Tesla Tells Cybertruck Owners To Not Put Their Through Automatic Car Washes, But This Guy Did It Anyway

by Laura Lynott

If you are driving an inexpensive second hand car, sometimes you might just be better off.

A Tesla Cybertruck driver has gone viral on TikTok after he shared what he says are risks associated with taking the vehicle through an automatic car wash.

Jeremy Judkins (@jeremyjudkins2) said he got his vehicle cleaned despite Tesla’s warning against auto washes.

And he added to that warning with his experience that actually goes against that lesson to everyone with one of the Cybertrucks.

“Do not ever do this with your Tesla Cybertruck,” Jeremy told viewers. “Do not take it through an automatic car wash.”

He went on to explain: “Because of course I did it myself.” And right about now, I have got a sinking feeling…

He continued that he was sitting in the back seat of his truck when it went through the wash.

But surprise surprise, he was actually happy with the job and the vehicle escaped any damage. But still, if there’s a warning against this, it isn’t recommended!

Tesla recommends using a touchless car wash. That doesn’t have brushes or other parts that touch the body of the car.

“A Cybertruck doesn’t have paint,” he said. “So what is there to damage? That’s kind of the question I have.”

He was happy with the result of this clean truck but did go on to warn viewers that the Cybertruck’s tonneau cover wasn’t waterproof and said folks shouldn’t put valuables in there.

He said: “There are some spots that need to be detailed, but overall it looks really good,” he said. “Kind of what you’d expect from a car wash-type scenario.”

Well, if you spent around $101,985

Here’s what people thought of the clip:

The Cybertrucks are not beloved to all!

Oooh shade!

For real!

I wonder if he’ll do it again?

