Downstairs Neighbors Complained About Every Sound They Made, So They Used Moving Day For Their Ultimate Revenge

Living next to a neighbor who seems to complain about every noise you make can be infuriating.

Complain about every sound I make? Enjoy move out day. When I first had my baby, I was living in a cheap upstairs apartment. It didn’t have the best insulation – I could hear my downstairs neighbors open and close their sliding door closet in the mornings. Well, these people just had no awareness of communal living. Any sound I made was a complaint to management.

Soda bottle falls out of the fridge? Call to management. Cupboard door falls off the hinge without me touching it? Call to management. Drop the baby toy? Call to management. My friends had to tip toe up my stairs or else the neighbors called to complain.

Needless to say, I couldn’t continue living there. So I made arrangements, turned in my notice and began packing. And if they thought I was loud before…

I was already sleep deprived. So I just went with it. Stomping in my living room in the middle of the night packing. Tossing the packing tape into the air every time I was done to let it “thump” a little louder onto the floor.

The cheap knock-down furniture that I was tossing? Had my baby go to a friends home one night and got out the power drills to take everything apart and thump the pieces hard on the kitchen floor (linoleum is louder than carpet). I dragged this on for a good two weeks before having my guy friends come at 11pm in steel toed boots to move everything out. Petty? Yes. But oh so satisfying!

The downstairs neighbor was probably really happy to see them move out, but I wonder if the downstairs neighbor complained about the next neighbor who moved in upstairs.

People who are going to complain about every sound should not choose to live in a downstairs apartment.

That would save so much drama!

